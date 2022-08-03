Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $293.25 or 0.01260512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $146.88 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00619835 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035146 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,392,919 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

