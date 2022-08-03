WT Wealth Management Acquires 5,124 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 399,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $134,276,000 after buying an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 166,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,959,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $6.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 478,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,896,824. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.37. The company has a market cap of $451.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

