WT Wealth Management Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $912.80. The company had a trading volume of 402,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,798,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $953.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $731.94 and its 200-day moving average is $843.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.50.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

