WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,382,000.

VTI traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $206.44. The company had a trading volume of 51,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,124. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

