XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 196,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 107,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

