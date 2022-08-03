YIELD App Achieves Market Cap of $15.29 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and $126,437.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,513.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032174 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

