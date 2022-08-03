YUMMY (YUMMY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $85,052.00

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $85,052.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YUMMY has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

YUMMY Coin Trading

