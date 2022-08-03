YUMMY (YUMMY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $85,052.00

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $85,052.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YUMMY has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00614828 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017357 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034798 BTC.
YUMMY Profile
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
YUMMY Coin Trading
