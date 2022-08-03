ZClassic Trading 26% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 26% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $333,564.02 and $37.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00267940 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00130236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00075061 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 85.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006479 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.