Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,531 shares.The stock last traded at $18.47 and had previously closed at $18.74.
Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.