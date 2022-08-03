Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,531 shares.The stock last traded at $18.47 and had previously closed at $18.74.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.51% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

