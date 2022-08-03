Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Stake Increased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,801,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,740 shares during the period. Zega Buy and Hedge ETF accounts for 23.8% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF worth $35,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,861. Zega Buy and Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

