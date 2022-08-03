Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.09. 44,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 901,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Trading Up 10.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $884,000. Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $1,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.