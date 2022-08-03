Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.92. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

