Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. Zinc Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 128 ($1.57). The company has a market cap of £16.36 million and a PE ratio of -6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.07.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

