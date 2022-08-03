Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Zinc Media Group Stock Performance
Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. Zinc Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 128 ($1.57). The company has a market cap of £16.36 million and a PE ratio of -6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.07.
About Zinc Media Group
