ZooKeeper 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $333,195.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $333,195.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00619315 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017132 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035349 BTC.
ZooKeeper Coin Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 215,333,598 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
