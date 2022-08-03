ZooKeeper 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $333,195.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $333,195.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00619315 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035349 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 215,333,598 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

