1,196,000 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,196,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,383,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 7.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 258,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 126,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

PHYS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 21,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

