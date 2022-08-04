148,692 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. PetIQ accounts for about 3.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.51% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 44.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at PetIQ

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,554. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $158,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $17.35 on Thursday. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer cut PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

PetIQ Profile

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

See Also

