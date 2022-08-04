15,430 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 236,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,840,556. The company has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

