190,276 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,853,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MAA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,193. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

