291,500 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,000. Pan American Silver makes up 1.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.