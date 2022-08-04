3,500 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

