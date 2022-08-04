3,750 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after buying an additional 1,186,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

