569 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $696.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $659.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $692.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

