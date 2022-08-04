59,900 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcosa by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,619,000 after purchasing an additional 183,190 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Arcosa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arcosa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,581,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,124 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

