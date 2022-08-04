7,800 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $696.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.79.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

