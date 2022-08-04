8PAY (8PAY) Reaches Market Cap of $614,972.01

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $614,972.01 and approximately $92,934.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00623138 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.
8PAY Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
8PAY Coin Trading
