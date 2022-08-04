8PAY (8PAY) Reaches Market Cap of $614,972.01

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $614,972.01 and approximately $92,934.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00623138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

