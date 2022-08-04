8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $77,356.27

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $77,356.27 and $39,463.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002554 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

