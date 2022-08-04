9,861 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,361. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

