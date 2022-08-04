abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading 1% Higher

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.20 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.26). 193,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 719,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.60 ($1.24).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 96 ($1.18) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £422.89 million and a PE ratio of 789.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.14.

abrdn European Logistics Income Cuts Dividend

About abrdn European Logistics Income

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

(Get Rating)

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.