Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $308.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.86. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

