Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accor from €37.50 ($38.66) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Accor from €35.50 ($36.60) to €36.40 ($37.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.