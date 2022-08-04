Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 943 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $241.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average of $237.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

