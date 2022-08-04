Accredited Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of FedEx by 54.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in FedEx by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $233.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

