Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

