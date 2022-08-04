Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,436 shares during the quarter. Orion Energy Systems accounts for about 2.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 3.02% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 187,470 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,589,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 23.8 %

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

