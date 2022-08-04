AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 35,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,884.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $197,875,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in AdaptHealth by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after buying an additional 127,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

