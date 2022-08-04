Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 2,396,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,814,000 after purchasing an additional 496,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,874,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after buying an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

