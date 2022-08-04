Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of ADPT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 2,396,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,814,000 after purchasing an additional 496,512 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,874,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after buying an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.