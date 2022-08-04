Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Update

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Adhera Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

