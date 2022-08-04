Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.7% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.45. The stock had a trading volume of 588,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

