Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.67. The company has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

