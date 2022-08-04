Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.67. The company has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
