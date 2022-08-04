Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 904,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.