Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $96.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.33. 2,201,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The firm has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

