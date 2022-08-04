Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Advantest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Advantest’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Advantest Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

