Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.89

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 13111658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.15) to €5.30 ($5.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.77) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.57) to €5.30 ($5.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.85) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Aegon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

