Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.00. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 6,253 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AEVA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $888.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,167,000 after buying an additional 418,864 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $139,748,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 1,646,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
