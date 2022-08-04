AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.19 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 9.1 %

NYSE MITT traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 250,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,991. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MITT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

