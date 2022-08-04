Aidos Kuneen Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $195,334.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,505.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.09 or 0.07065251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00153277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00261329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.21 or 0.00698513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00595991 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005659 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

