AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.50 to C$20.00. The company traded as low as C$13.55 and last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 161469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$368.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.11.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. Analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.