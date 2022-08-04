Akroma (AKA) Price Down 52.6% This Week

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $4,327.88 and approximately $6.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.26 or 0.07090982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00154598 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

