Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

