Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of ALEC opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Alector has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alector by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Alector by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

